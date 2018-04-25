Resident fury at IFA2 lorries ‘putting schoolchildren at risk’

ANGRY residents say schoolchildren are being put at risk by lorries driving down a road they are not allowed to use.

Gosport Borough Councillor Stephen Hammond has filed a formal complaint to Fareham Borough Council after IFA2 site vehicles were seen driving along Carisbrook Road and Tukes Avenue – breaching planning conditions.

The vehicles are being used for on-site preparations for the IFA2 building – with work currently ongoing to create the crane pad, lay the foundations and piling, as well as setting up the site compound.

These vehicles are only allowed to use Newgate Lane to get to Daedalus Airfield in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Cllr Hammond says that he experienced a near-miss himself with one of the lorries. As a result, he fears other motorists and pedestrians could suffer the same fate.

He said: ‘I ended up coming face-to-face with one of these lorries last week, and was forced to take avoiding action.

‘I’ve had another resident get in touch with me about a similar incident.

‘It is a blatant breach of planning conditions and is incredibly dangerous, especially given that Woodcot Primary School is on the road.’

Jason Brodie-Browne, 45 from Lee-on-the-Solent, said: I think it’s very dangerous considering you have the school here.

‘You have no crossing points and everyone whizzes through here, so lorries would put the schoolchildren at risk.’

Reg Land, 66 from Gosport, said: ‘If those lorries came out at the same time as the kids finished school, there certainly could be an accident.’

A parent from Woodcot Primary School, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘It does worry me that lorries have used this road.

‘At parts of the road you can’t see round the bend, and I doubt they could stop in time if a child was crossing.’

Fareham Borough Council says that action has been taken to prevent this from happening again.

A spokesman from the council said: ‘Our planning team was contacted last week with concerns about IFA2 construction lorries using residential roads in Gosport, rather than Newgate Lane to Peel Common roundabout.

‘We contacted National Grid to report these concerns and to remind them of the requirements for contractor’s vehicles as specified in the planning application.

‘Following this, National Grid met with the site team to ensure their drivers understood their responsibilities and knew the agreed routes for accessing the works.’