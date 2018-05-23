School announces date for upcoming summer fair

Have your say

A SCHOOL in Gopsort has announced that this year’s summer fair will be going ahead, after last year’s event was cancelled.

St Mary’s Catholic in Ann’s Hill Road will be holding its summer fair on Saturday, June 30.

The event is organised by the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) – with plans in motion to make the event a ‘summer fair to remember’.

Secretary Christina Harman said: ‘Children and parents are really looking forward to it – we have a number of rides and attractions, including games, drinks and food.’

The students will also have their own stalls, as part of an initiative called the St Mary’s Enterprise Challenge.