School completes good deeds for new campaign

PUPILS and staff are spreading generosity throughout their school and local community as part of a international initiative.

Boundary Oak School in Fareham has launched the Pay It Forward campaign in their school with students and teachers responding to acts of kindness by being kind to three other people in return.

Headmaster James Polansky said: ‘We are very excited about this campaign with the help of staff, pupils and their families.

‘Boundary Oak School is the perfect platform to push such a heart-warming, family-orientated message and one which is central to our core values.’

From reading to the elderly in nursing homes to assisting with picking up litter and recycling, the kindness campaign has seen pupils spreading generosity within the school and helping make significant improvements in the local community.

James described the campaign as a way to teach pupils about kindness, being aware of others around them who may need an extra helping hand or just a friendly ear as well as putting smiles on faces across the school setting and within the community.

He added: ‘It is a great way of bringing everyone together within the school and connecting with the local community in a positive way.’

The private school, which takes on children from pre-school until GCSE, has more community activities planned including collecting toys for the local children’s hospital, spending time with the elderly in local nursing homes and raising funds for much-needed local charities such as Two Saints, which supports those facing homelessness in the Fareham and Gosport area.

Head Girl at Boundary Oak School, Yasmin Thomas, said: ‘We are all really excited about Pay it Forward.

‘It is a really good idea and will spread happiness.

‘As pupils, we will have a sense of pride to know that we have helped someone who needs it.’

The initiative, which has seen businesses and schools from across the world take part, is derived from the movie and novel of the same name that follows the story of a young boy who did three good deeds for others in need and asked those people to do a nice thing for three others in return.

Yasmin added: ‘It teaches all of us that, however old we are, no matter what we think people can be going through things in their lives that we may not know about and some kindness could make all the difference to their situation or how they are feeling.’