School mourns ‘outstanding’ member of staff after she dies after illness

A SCHOOL says its students, parents and staff have been ‘greatly affected’ after a staff member died.

Helen Lloyd was a house progress leader at The Henry Cort Community College in Fareham. She died on Thursday after a short illness, having been admitted to hospital in December.

Floral tributes to Helen Lloyd outside Henry Cort Community College

Mrs Lloyd had worked at the school since September 2012, leading the Behaviour Team and had been Victorious House Progress Leader since April 2014.

Before joining Henry Cort, Mrs Lloyd worked for the Hampshire County Council Inclusion Service.

A school spokeswoman said: ‘She was an outstanding practitioner who has supported students, staff and parents for many years across the county and will be sadly missed.

‘This loss has greatly affected our college, students and parents were informed on Friday and support is being offered to all affected by this loss.

‘Our thoughts are with Mrs Lloyd’s family at this very sad time.’

The school will hold an assembly next Monday to celebrate Mrs Lloyd’s life.

In memory of her love of all things purple, the staff and students have been encouraged to accessorise their normal college uniform with something purple this week.

The spokesman added: ‘The students have managed themselves extremely well and have been incredibly supportive of each other and their teachers.’

A Just Giving page has been set up to raise money for myositis - a condition which causes inflammation in the muscles - and can be reached here.