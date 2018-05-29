School reunion – for the class of ‘56

A SCHOOL reunion was held at a school that was the wartime home for Portsmouth High School students.

The class of 1956 from Hinton Ampner in Alresford, Hampshire, recently met to spend some time thinking back to their school days.

Portsmouth High School headteacher Jane Prescott also attended the school reunion, to meet and talk to the former students.

She said: ‘We very much hold the same values and ethos today as we did then – a school committed to academic excellence at the same time as encouraging girls to be independent and ambitious.’