Sport’s community role comes into focus

A PORTSMOUTH community leader has championed the role sport and activity plays in developing and encouraging young people into work.

Julian Wadsworth MBE, the head of programmes at Hampshire Active Communities Network, was speaking at the TSB Club Leaders event at St Mary’s Stadium on July 19 to celebrate the ten year anniversary of Sported.

And he was effusive in the wider potential that sport and getting active could unlock among youngsters in Hampshire.

Julian said: “Active Communities Network work with Sported as a partnership and we’re here to celebrate the programme with some of our other partners nationally.

“I’m really passionate about the sport for development sector in Hampshire, working with partners such as Sported and businesses, enabling young people to get life skills, interview skills and employability skills.

“I think it’s really positive that sport is being recognised in our local areas to be able to support young people through not just activities, but through the many developing clubs in the local areas that use sport as a tool to engage people, including vulnerability risk factors.

“Also, that sport can be that drive that supports young people into employment, whether that’s going off and working with an array of businesses or local networks with organisations that Sported and Active Communities develop, that’s really important.”

TSB and Sport for Development charity, Sported, have come together with community groups like Active Communities Network to use the power of sport to make a positive difference to young people and the communities they are part of. Working together, Active Communities Network will become stronger over time, so they can help even more local young people.

The event, which took place at the home of Southampton Football Club, gave opportunities for club leaders from across the country to share advice and learn from other likeminded individuals.

Julian added the TSB Club Leaders event provided a fascinating insight into other organisations in the sport and development sector.

“The evening provided an opportunity to network with a range of organisations from a whole range of sports and outdoor education that work across Hampshire,” he said.

“I talked to partners that have an interest in some of the work that we do with mutually beneficial skill levels so that we can join up and develop more opportunities for more young people and adults in the communities across Hampshire.

“It’s really good to meet an array of organisations within the different sports, from martial arts to boxing, football, basketball, rowing, water sports - there’s so many opportunities in Hampshire.”

TSB, in partnership with Sport for Development charity Sported, is proud to help local community groups across the UK use the power of sport to make a positive difference to young people and the communities they are part of. #TSBLocalPride