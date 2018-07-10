Student wins technology award

A PORTSMOUTH teenager has won a national award in the competition ‘Inspiring Juniors UK’.

Lowena Hull, 16, was one of 10 girls to win an award for projects in science and technology.

Lowena received the accolade for the work she produced on computer coding which was then used on an international space station.

Other awards received were in recognition of a range of projects including students establishing their own Youtube channels, constructing a voice command robot and the development of smartphone apps.

A key aim of the competition is to inspire girls to follow careers in science and technology.

Head Judge Janneke Niessen said: ‘Role models are key to getting more women and girls in tech.’