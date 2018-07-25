Students form guard of honour for retiring teacher

A MUCH loved music teacher has retired after 26 years at the same Baffins based school.

Joy Golledge has retired from her role at Westover Primary School after 26 years of bringing music into the lives of thousands of children.

In a special celebratory assembly children performed an array of music and used instruments to form a farewell guard of honour for Mrs Golledge.

Governor and former parent, Marion Moffatt, said: ‘Mrs Golledge is such an inspiration to all our children and has brought so much joy and happiness into our school community through the gift of music.’

In more than two decades of service Mrs Golledge has been responsible for teaching music to generations of local children.

Countless children have learnt to play a variety of instruments including guitar, violin, drums and recorder thanks to her guidance.

Headteacher, Anthony Martin, said: ‘There are many children who have befitted from her tireless desire to bring music to the pupils who have attended Westover Primary School.’

In addition to providing every child with weekly music lessons Mrs Golledge was also responsible for Christmas productions, the school choir and end of year celebrations.

Year 6 pupil, Eve Creamer-Frost, said: ‘Mrs Golledge is such an amazing music teacher and she’s taught us all so much. We love our music lessons because she makes it fun.’

Mrs Golledge has successfully masterminded productions which have led to children and parents performing on stages including the Kings Theatre and Portsmouth Guildhall.

Children and parents presented Mrs Golledge with a special ‘memory book’ to thank her for ‘giving the gift of music to the school’.

A collection was also held to provide theatre tickets to enable Mrs Golledge to ‘enjoy sitting in the audience for a change’.

Headteacher, Anthony Martin, said: ‘Mrs Golledge is much admired and respected by the wider community. On behalf of the school I would like to thank her for all that she has done in her 26 years at the school. We will all miss her.’