Students make history with offers from Oxford

TWO former pupils of an academy have become the first students in their school’s history to get into Oxford.

Jessica King and Lucy Knight, formerly of Fareham Academy, have received conditional offers from the prestigious university to study in September.

Jessica from Fareham, who is currently studying psychology, maths, further maths and the extended project qualification, will study experimental psychology at New College.

The 17-year-old said: ‘When I read the email offering me a place at Oxford, I was more shocked than anything else.

‘Now the news has sunk in, it’s an amazing feeling.’

Jessica added: ‘After the interviews I wasn’t sure what to expect, as the tutors were very good at not giving away any clues as to how you’d done, so I honestly wasn’t expecting an offer.’

Fellow pupil Lucy Knight is to study mathematics at Christ Church College after completing her A-levels in maths, chemistry, further maths and physics.

The 17-year-old from Gosport said: ‘I’m very lucky to have received an offer to study the subject I love, which has both improved my confidence and motivated me to work even harder for my exams in the summer.’

‘I feel incredibly grateful for the support and guidance I’ve had from teachers and staff throughout my entire time both at Fareham Academy and here at Barton Peveril.’

Fareham Academy deputy headteacher Mrs Alex Lowe said: ‘We are very proud of Jessica and Lucy’s success and wish them all the very best as they embark on this incredible opportunity at Oxford University.

‘Both Jessica and Lucy wholly deserve this recognition for their continued hard work.’

Three other pupils from schools in Fareham were also among the successful applicants including Alison Romaine and Izak Vickers from Henry Cort Community College who were offered places to study geography at St Catherine’s College and economics at Lady Margaret Hall respectively.

Emily Tubb, who attended Brookfield Community School, has been offered a place to study Classics and English at Exeter College.

All of the students studied at Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh.