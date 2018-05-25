Students meet theatre star Joey

Have your say

PUPILS from Titchfield Primary School got the chance to meet the star of theatre production War Horse.

At the outbreak of World War 1, young Albert’s beloved horse, Joey, is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France. The story follows Albert’s attempts to find his equine friend.

Joey and his puppeteers met the year 6 students at Titchfield Abbey.

Henry Dawson said: ‘The horse was realistic and it was amazing how the puppeteers inside made the noises.’

Fellow classmate Tristan Allen said: ‘It was a lovely experience.’

War Horse started at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton on May 16 and the production, based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo, runs until June 9.

Headteacher Michelle Stephens said: ‘It is important that our children are a part of events that take place.’