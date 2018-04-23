Sustainability day a big success with experts and pupils

Have your say

A SEMINAR on sustainability has been declared a huge success.

The event, which was organised by ICAEW Southern and hosted by the University of Portsmouth business school, received an ‘excellent turnout’.

Guests included finance and accountancy lecturers, students and members of the accountancy profession.

All parties made the trip to the school to discuss the role of business in meeting the UN Global Goals for sustainable development.

A presentation outlined the world’s progress towards the UN’s 17 goals for sustainable development.

Participants also took part in interactive workshops.

University professor Diego Vazquez-Brust opened the seminar by reviewing global statistics on areas including waste, the use of plastic and emissions and the time frame for addressing these pressing issues.

ICAEW’s sustainability manager Francesca Sharp followed, leading interactive round table discussions.

The event was organised by Amy Davidson, an ICAEW Southern committee member and course leader for the financial management for business degree at the University of Portsmouth and her colleague Louisa Burton.

Amy said: ‘Given that the context was business, the goal most struggled with was Life On Land, which is about forest management, combat desertification, land degradation and loss of biodiversity.

‘Attendees found other goals, like the ending of poverty, good health and well-being, gender equality and the work and industrially focus goals far easier, although it must be remembered that there are no wrong answers.

‘What really pleased us was that everyone spoke up and contributed to some very lively discussion.’

Both Amy and Louisa are considering running further events on the issue.