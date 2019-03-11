This is why this Havant school chef has been named the UK’s best

A CHEF from Havant has seen his culinary skills recognised by scooping the prestigious School Chef of the Year 2019 title.

Steven Cross, who works at Park Community School, saw off fierce competition with a tantalising main dish of rocking Moroccan chicken and a dessert of North African rosewater and cardamom cheese cake.

Steven said: ‘I am so proud to have won the national title. With the standard and skill level amongst this year’s finalists being so high, I felt it was an achievement in itself just getting through to the national final.’

As reported by The News, Steven has been at the forefront of revolutionising the dining experience for children at the school. ‘I am fortunate to be part of a great team within Park Community School, all of whom have supported me throughout the competition,’ added Steven.