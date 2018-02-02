Thousands of pounds raised by city schools for Lord Mayor’s appeal

Two schools have raised thousands of pounds for the Lord Mayor’s appeal.

Miltoncross Academy in Milton Road and Cottage Grove Primary in Chivers Close have raised nearly £2,500 for the Elizabeth Foundation, Veterans Outreach Support and Headway Portsmouth.

Miltoncross Academy has raised £2,030 through a series of fundraising events, while Cottage Grove Primary presented a cheque for £330.55.

The Elizabeth Foundation is a local charity providing support to infants and pre-school children with hearing loss, and their families.

Veterans Outreach Support provides a monthly drop-in meeting at the Royal Maritime Club and weekly mental health therapies for former members of the British Armed Forces and Reserves and their direct family members.

Headway Portsmouth provides support to people with brain injury and other forms of acquired brain injury and their family members, to assist rehabilitation and maximise recovery.

Lord Mayor Cllr Ken Ellcome said: ‘It is fantastic that these two schools have been able to help with our fundraising.

‘The money will be going towards three very worthy causes and support the great work they are doing in our city. I’m very hopeful that other schools will be getting in touch soon to tell us about their efforts and I’m very grateful to everyone across the city who has been supporting the appeal.’

Schools or other organisations interested in taking part in fundraising for the Lord Mayor’s appeal can email appeal@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.