Uni staff compete on Hungry Hippos in aid of charity!

More than 200 participants took part in the university’s 10th annual staff sports day, which was held in support of Brain Tumour Research.

The staff split into 23 teams and enjoyed fun races at Ravelin Park yesterday.

Staff from the university’s academic and support departments took on traditional challenges including an egg and spoon race, three-legged race and sack race, and teams also vied for victory on a giant inflatable Hungry Hippos game.

Participants then moved onto the Waterhole Bar at the Student Union for a raffle in aid of the charity.

Nadine Doutre, from the sports and recreation department at the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘Our 10th sports day was the biggest yet with several staff members taking part.

‘It’s a great team-building exercise and it’s brilliant to see members of staff from across various departments and faculties coming together.

‘It gets more and more competitive each year.

‘The annual sports day also allows us to raise money for a great cause.

‘Over the past ten years, we’ve raised over £10,000 for the Brain Tumour Research charity and we hope to keep adding to this.’

Tim Green, community fundraising manager for the Brain Tumour Research Charity, said: ‘We are extremely grateful to the staff at University of Portsmouth.

‘Events like this make a difference in supporting vital research into tumours.’