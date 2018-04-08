University of Portsmouth confirms summer closure of Langstone student homes

Have your say

STAFF are being consulted as the city’s university progresses plans to shut a 600-bed accommodation campus.

The student flats at Langstone, off Locksway Road, are due to shut this summer.

University bosses are currently consulting with workers over jobs and the closure in the next few months.

The campus houses student accommodation and sports pitches used by the university.

The sports provision will still be used by the institution, a spokeswoman previously told The News. She said there was an ‘over-supply’ of beds in halls of residence.

Now a spokesman said: ‘The student accommodation at Langstone campus will be closing in summer 2018.

‘The increased availability of more popular student accommodation in the city centre near to the university campus means that the university provision in Langstone is no longer viable.’

As reported by The News, the university is due to launch a voluntary severances scheme to save cash.