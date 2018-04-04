'We're pleased they're home' - Students return to Crookhorn College after 48 pupils fall unwell in America

CHILDREN and teachers hospitalised after being struck by a virus on a trip to the United States have returned to their school.

Pupils and staff have arrived back at Crookhorn College in Waterlooville after they suffered with a gastrointestinal virus on an Easter holiday trip to New York and Washington DC.

Students have returned to Crookhorn College after falling unwell in America

The group of three teachers and 48 students set off on the trip on March 29, but were taken to four different US hospitals after falling ill over the weekend.

A coach arrived at the college just after 9.15am, with a team of staff unloading suitcases from the vehicle into the school.

One mum spoke to The News as she was reunited with her son after the ordeal.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said: ‘He’s my child and it’s great to have him back.

‘The teachers that went out there with them have done an amazing job, they really have.

‘I had a phone call on Saturday to say (he) had been taken ill - he spent Saturday and Sunday in hospital.’

Describing what was going through her head when she found out about her son’s illness, she said: ‘Fear, fear and more fear.

‘It’s not as if we could’ve just jumped in the car and gone and got them.

‘We’re pleased that they’re all home now.’

