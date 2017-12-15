Young people raise the roof — as well as some money for charity

Students from a school in Portsmouth have raised money for an older people’s charity.

Youngsters from Fernhurst Junior School in Southsea joined homeowners and staff at Tudor Rose Court for a charity sing in support of Royal Voluntary Service.

Tudor Rose Court in South Parade – a retirement development owned by McCarthy and Stone – is aimed at providing independent living for people age 70 and over.

The building has not yet opened, so the event also gave future residents the chance to meet one another ahead of moving in.

Emily Beggs, teacher at Fernhurst Junior School said: ‘A fantastic time was had by all.

‘The children loved every minute of it and the homeowners seemed to really enjoy their singing.’

Samantha Weller, estates manager at Tudor Rose Court, said: ‘Our Sing Your Heart Out event was a huge success; the choir was in fine voice and it was great to hear everyone joining in with a fantastic repertoire of festive favourites.

‘It really was an uplifting afternoon, and it was wonderful to be able to show our support for Royal Voluntary Service in this way.

‘We have had a superb year of fundraising so far as part of our anniversary celebrations, and Sing Your Heart Out was another example of this.

‘McCarthy and Stone is dedicated to enhancing our homeowners’ lives in so many different ways, so it made perfect sense to support a charity which shares our values.

‘It has been very rewarding to watch the fundraising total increase and to have played a part in this success.’

For more information about Royal Voluntary Service, go to royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.