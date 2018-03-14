Youngsters inspired as hero leads a writing workshop

Have your say

YOUNGSTERS were inspired when they were visited by a local hero for a writing workshop.

British firm Explore Learning invited Roald Dahl Children’s Charity nurse Liz Nelson to lead a session at its Whiteley Centre last week.

As part of the hour-and-a-half class, children aged between four and 14 were taught how to improve their writing skills, in a bid to help them enter Explore Learning’s National Young Writers’ Awards.

It is the first time the sessions have been held to encourage awareness of the contest.

Charlotte Gater, head of curriculum at Explore Learning, said: ‘We are extremely proud to organise the longest-running writing competition for children.

‘We can’t wait to read what children put together on this year’s theme of heroes – whether that’s a hero with superpowers or an everyday hero like a parent, a firefighter, paramedic or teacher.’