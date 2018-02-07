Elderly couple treated by paramedics after ‘severe’ bungalow blaze

Have your say

AN ELDERLY couple was treated for smoke inhalation after a ‘severe’ fire broke out in a bungalow.

Firefighters were called to put out a lounge blaze in Tournerbury Lane on Hayling Island at 11.18pm last night.

Two elderly residents were led to safety by Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, while island crews extinguished the fire using a jet and hosereel.

The pair were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by paramedics South Central Ambulance Service, but were not taken to hospital.

Hayling Island firefighters issued a stop message at 12.11am, but later took to Twitter – calling the blaze ‘severe’.

The cause of the fire is not known.