Electric car network ‘vital’ in improving air quality

CREATING a better infrastructure for electric cars is the key to tackling poor air quality, according to Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage.

Ms Dinenage met with Hampshire business InstaVolt yesterday, which has installed two rapid chargers at Lee-on-the-Solent Service Station in Broom Way, which is owned by Rusdene Services.

The chargers work on a pay-as-you-go basis – with the option for motorists to pay via credit or debit card.

The Gosport MP said: ‘We’re in a real chicken and egg situation when it comes to cleaning up the UK’s toxic air problem.

‘We know that swapping older, more polluting cars for electric vehicles will help to reduce toxic air.

‘But we can’t expect motorists to buy electric cars unless there’s the infrastructure there to charge them.’

CEO of InstaVolt Tim Payne says that with the rising demand for electric cars, the need for a proper infrastructure is becoming more urgent.

He said: ‘Sales of electric vehicles are on the rise, with record market share for plug-in cars in December.

‘Caroline is absolutely right when she says we need to create a reliable charging infrastructure to encourage more people to go electric and, ultimately, help improve air quality in the UK.

‘That’s why companies like ours are working day and night to install thousands of chargers all over the country.’