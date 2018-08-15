Electric vehicle owners can cross Itchen Bridge in Southampton for free

OWNERS of fully electric vehicles can now cross Itchen Bridge in Southampton free of charge with a SmartCities card.

The electric vehicle concession, part of Southampton City Council’s strategy to reduce air pollution and encourage low emission vehicles, is also available to drivers in surrounding council areas.

These include Fareham Borough Council, Gosport Borough Council, Havant Borough Council and Portsmouth City Council. The scheme also includes Southampton City Council, New Forest District Council, Test Valley Borough Council, Winchester District Council and Eastleigh Borough Council.

Councillor Jacqui Rayment, deputy leader and cabinet member for transport and public Realm, said: ‘Southampton City Council is dedicated to reducing harmful pollution from vehicle exhaust fumes.

‘The introduction of the electric vehicle concession for Itchen Bridge users is testament to our commitment in delivering our clean air strategy and making Southampton a healthy, safe place to live and work.’

The scheme follows the introduction of 30 new electric vehicle charging points in five of Southampton’s multi-storey car parks earlier this year.

Other incentives from the city council include a 90 per cent reduction in annual city centre season ticket parking fees for electric car owners and offering taxi drivers cashback on licensing fees if they replace older polluting vehicles with low emission alternatives.

Drivers can find out more about the scheme and apply for a SmartCities card at www.southampton.gov.uk/roads-parking/travel/smartcities-card/itchen-electric-vehicle-business-cards.aspx