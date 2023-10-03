News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Emergency services attend a 'medical incident' involving a man in Southsea

Emergency services have been at the scene of a serious incident involving a man in Southsea this afternoon.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 15:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

South Central Ambulance Service attended a serious incident this afternoon alongside police officers who were also at the scene to assist.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 12.13pm by our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service making us aware of a medical incident involving a man on St. Helen’s Parade in Southsea.

“We attended the location to assist.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesSouthseaSouth Central Ambulance ServiceHampshire