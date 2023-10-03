Emergency services attend a 'medical incident' involving a man in Southsea
Emergency services have been at the scene of a serious incident involving a man in Southsea this afternoon.
South Central Ambulance Service attended a serious incident this afternoon alongside police officers who were also at the scene to assist.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 12.13pm by our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service making us aware of a medical incident involving a man on St. Helen’s Parade in Southsea.
“We attended the location to assist.”