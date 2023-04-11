News you can trust since 1877
Emergency services called to the scene of Cosham road traffic incident

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a road traffic incident on Southampton Road in Cosham this morning.

By Joe Buncle
Published 11th Apr 2023, 08:54 BST- 1 min read
Emergency services have been spotted at the scene.

According to an eyewitness, the collision involved at least one vehicle – a burgundy Dacia – and took place on the junction between the A27 and the M257 near Lakeside North Harbour.

The extent of the crash is currently unknown but an ambulance has been spotted at the scene. More details to follow.

