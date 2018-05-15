Entrepreneur praised for her good work in tackling food waste

AN ENTREPRENEUR from Fareham has been nominated for an award for her commitment to fighting back against food waste.

Sue Cooper, from Knowle, will be going to Manchester later this year to attend the Housing Heroes awards ceremony, organised by Inside Housing magazine and Chartered Institute of Housing.

She was nominated for the award after she came up with a way to redistribute waste food and products thrown away from supermarkets – a scheme she has called ‘The Project’.

Sue said: ‘All sorts of people come every week for the social side as well.

‘We can offer free tea and coffee thanks to Radian’s sponsorship, and so many friendships and relationships have grown out of it.’

Sue now operates it as a swap shop, where people can donate items, money or skills for other things.

Thanks to a generous donation, The Project now has a permanent container in the grounds.

Sue said: ‘I’m an enabler. If someone has a skill they can share, I want to help them do it. I could never have dreamed it would grow this big when I first thought it up in my living room 16 months ago.’

Sue is planing to develop the project even more by building a community garden where people can grow fresh fruit and vegetables.

She is also running another project called Car Care, where she works with a local mechanic who will do a basic inspection on your car and return it with a list of advisories for £5.