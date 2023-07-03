On average, only around half of the waste left at Household Waste Recycling Centres in Hampshire is actually reused or recycled

As a result, Hampshire residents are being reminded to take extra care to separate their waste ahead of visiting a HWRC.

Hampshire County Council’s Executive Lead Member for Universal Services, Councillor Nick Adams-King, said: ‘Lowering the volume of waste that gets sent to landfill or incineration means that we can keep costs down and be kinder to our environment.

‘On average, around half of the waste left at Household Waste Recycling Centres is reused or recycled, but the figure does fluctuate across different sites.

‘We know that some material is still being sent for disposal unnecessarily, often as part of a bag full of mixed items that are deposited in a container with waste that won’t be recycled.

‘Collectively, by taking a few moments more to sort our waste material, we could save up to £200,000 of taxpayers’ money every year.

‘Being as efficient as we can is more important than ever at a time when operating costs are rising steeply, and following the Government’s announcement that HWRCs will be unable in the future to cover some of these costs through DIY waste disposal charges.’

He added: ‘We’re asking residents to help us by separating their waste into what can and cannot be recycled as much as possible before taking a trip to a HWRC so that it can be deposited in the correct container quickly and correctly.

‘From July, customers who bring waste in bin bags may be asked to relook at the contents to ensure that as much as possible is diverted for reuse or recycling.

‘Our knowledgeable teams will be on hand to answer any questions and offer advice.

‘A wide range of waste can be recycled at our HWRC’s, so it’s worth a check before you visit.

‘There are also fantastic re-sale sections at all sites where reusable items can be left. It’s a great place to hand in things you no longer need, and to pick up a bargain.’

Most HWRCs in Hampshire can recycle the following materials: Garden and green waste; Metals; Wood; Cardboard; Electrical equipment and appliances; Batteries, printer cartridges, and light bulbs; Furniture; Clothing and textiles; Paints, chemicals, engine oil and gas bottles.