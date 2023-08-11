Since the Beryl-operated scheme was launched in October, just under 20,000 rides have been recorded and the rollout of bikes across the city is continuing throughout the summer.

But the report claims usage is below the company's estimates.

"Whilst ridership has been increasing steadily each month since March, and June met Beryl's trips per vehicle per day target, the scheme has fallen short of Beryl's forecasts for trips per vehicle per day, which is the key metric to measure commercial sustainability," it says.

But it adds that a slower-than-expected roll-out of bikes makes it difficult to compare figures with assumptions made by Beryl in its business plan.

The joint bike share scheme covers Southampton and the Isle of Wight as well as Portsmouth with expansion taking place in all three areas. Plans are also still being developed for it to be extended into Gosport and Totton.

The contract awarded through the Solent Transport’s Joint Committee Solent Future Transport Zone runs until the end of June next year with an option for councils to extend for an extra eight years.

There were 216 bikes, spread across 66 docking areas, available in Portsmouth by the end of June.

An extra 20 docking locations are due to be added by the end of the summer.

Beryl data shows there are more than 4,000 "active users" of the scheme in the city.

Despite concerns about usage, the report adds that the scheme has been "successful and well-received" with few complaints.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, the council's cabinet member for transport, said the bikes were helping the council meet its priority of expanding non-car transport options in the city.

"By providing residents and visitors with alternatives to driving a car, I hope to encourage greener commuting, resulting in a more vibrant and environmentally-friendly city with reduced air pollution and congestion," he said.

The deputy chairman of Solent Transport’s Joint Committee, councillor Phil Jordan, said the expansion across the region was helping reduce congestion.

Beryl bikes are a common sight in major towns and cities all along the south coast.