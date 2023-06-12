Business help ‘vital to the future of treasured  landscape’ South Downs National Park

Old Winchester Hill in the South Downs National Park

The South Downs Protector scheme launches today and is inviting corporate partners to support the South Downs National Park for a year with a £10,000 contribution.

The donation will help fund the National Park’s ambition to create 13,000 hectares – or an area almost twice the size of Southampton – of new habitat where plants and animals can thrive.

The ReNature initiative is tackling biodiversity loss by creating significant new areas of woodland, hedgerow, wildflower meadow, and wetlands over the next decade.

Businesses that sign up to the scheme receive volunteering days in the National Park, a ranger talk, as well as corporate getaway opportunities at the breathtaking Seven Sisters Country Park.

They will also receive a one-year subscription to the Green South Downs Sustainability Certification Program, which focuses on helping businesses reach sustainability goals.

James Winkworth, Head of Charity at the South Downs National Park Trust, the official charity for the park, said: ‘We are looking for corporate partners right across the UK.

‘Businesses are a 'force for good' and vital to the future of this treasured landscape. As Britain’s youngest National Park we’ve achieved a lot in 13 years, but there’s so much more we can do to make this an even better place and protect it for future generations.

‘The truth is that this is a fragile landscape in the busiest part of the UK and it needs a lot of support. Businesses can make such a significant impact by becoming a Park Protector, helping in the fight against biodiversity loss and climate change, while also demonstrating ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) commitments and creating a meaningful legacy.

“This is also a wonderful opportunity for colleagues to be able to get their hands dirty, and their feet muddy, and get involved in some hands-on conservation work!’