The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP27, will be held from November 6-18 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Protesters across the world will be taking part in the day, on Saturday November 12, to call for climate justice, as poorer countries bear the brunt of climate change despite not being the ones which are most responsible.

In Portsmouth they will gather from midday in Guildhall Square, where there are talks lined up from a range of speakers.

A previous climate change protest in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Sarah Standing (150319-2149)

Sue James, of Global Justice Now, is one of the day’s organisers here in Portsmouth, and she said: ‘We think that the climate talks in Egypt are incredibly important because there’s so much evidence that the world is heading towards awful climate problems, and the government’s plans don’t go anywhere near far enough.

‘The more I read, the more determined I am to do something.

‘The poorer countries of the world are going to be very vocal at COP27 about the need for helping them with problems which aren’t of their making – like Pakistan and the terrible floods they’ve had, but they did little to cause this crisis.’

The day’s organisers are calling on the government to ‘stop its climate wrecking plans and implement real climate solutions that solve both the climate and cost of living crisis and ensure that everyone has a right to live with dignity.’

Prime minister Rishi Sunak will not be attending COP27. Environment secretary Thérèse Coffey has said she is planning to to attend along with Alok Sharma, who was president of last year's COP in the UK. Mr Sharma has also publicly criticised Mr Sunak’s decision not to attend the summit in Egypt.

Mrs James added: ‘Sunak doesn’t seem to be interested and Thérèse Coffey doesn’t seem to think it’s important. Sunak said some of the right things during his campaigns, but the fact that he’s not even going is very worrying.’

COP26 was held last autumn in Glasgow and then prime minister Boris Johnson attended.

‘We had a really good response at the rally last year,,’ added Mrs James, ‘but it was here in the UK and it was more high profile in the news at the time. We are hoping that the interest will have been maintained and people come. We want to see as many people as possible joining us.

‘A lot of people who care about the future are upset about how it’s not being taken seriously.’

The day is also about solidarity with people who can’t so easily protest.

‘Protest is really difficult in Egypt – some of the leading climate change activists have been jailed and suppressed.’

The rally is open to all to attend.