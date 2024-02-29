Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Declining bathing water quality is hurting coastal communities according to a survey by the Local Government Association. The survey found that 70 per cent of coastal councils have reported a loss of tourism due to deteriorating water quality, the causes of which include sewage discharges and farming run-offs.

Some 90 per cent felt there was inadequate water testing across the coast and 45 per cent said the cause of the lower bathing water classification was unknown. Recently the Southsea East bathing site, near South Parade Pier, was classified as “poor” by the Environment Agency due to increased levels of E. coli and Intestinal Enterococci.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said the new classification is “entirely separate” from stormwater discharge carried out by Southern Water across the Solent. “That’s why it’s being led by the Environment Agency who are basically telling Southern Water what to do,” he said. “Southern Water is saying they think they’ve fixed it – to date, we still haven’t been told what it is they think they’ve fixed.”

Southsea Beach and pier taken by Vicky Stovell

When asked about the impact on tourism, Cllr Pitt added: “In general terms, it is a concern across the country – the constant stories about water companies discharging into our waterways. Undoubtedly it will have a negative impact. The fact that we can’t measure it yet doesn’t mean it’s not real.”

The LGA special interest group is calling for an interdependent review into water companies which a council spokesperson welcomed. It said: “Given the numerous issues our communities are experiencing with water”. It added the council hasn’t noticed a reduction in visitors at the start of 2024 compared to previous years.