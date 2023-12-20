Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three leaks have been found within the last two months leading to two closures of the southbound carriageway of Eastern Road while Southern Water carried out repairs. Both times the closure has led to days of traffic chaos with one of the three roads into the city out of action. The first closure in November was exacerbated by the decision to close the A27 junction at the top of Eastern Road to traffic travelling into Drayton and Farlington – a move not repeated in the most recent closure this past week.

Originally the road was due to be reopened on Sunday but the discovery of the third leak meant the road was closed until the early hours of this morning (December 20).

