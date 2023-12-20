Eastern Road in Portsmouth: Southern Water to come up with longer term plan to tackle sewer leaks
Three leaks have been found within the last two months leading to two closures of the southbound carriageway of Eastern Road while Southern Water carried out repairs. Both times the closure has led to days of traffic chaos with one of the three roads into the city out of action. The first closure in November was exacerbated by the decision to close the A27 junction at the top of Eastern Road to traffic travelling into Drayton and Farlington – a move not repeated in the most recent closure this past week.
Originally the road was due to be reopened on Sunday but the discovery of the third leak meant the road was closed until the early hours of this morning (December 20).
Southern Water has apologised for the delays and disruption and said it would be drawing up a longer term plan to tackle the repeated issues affecting the sewage pipes along the Eastern Road. A spokesman said: “We’re sorry for the traffic disruption and thank you for bearing with us. Other roadworks across the city have also added to the traffic problems including the gas works in Hilsea near the Coach and Horses pub, and the city centre roadworks to create additional bus lanes and green transport options. As a result many people have said they have been avoiding travelling into the city in the lead up to Christmas, choosing to get their festive shopping elsewhere.