The Emsworth Neighbourhood Plan sets out a vision for the area through to 2036, and is supported by a number of planning policies and projects.

It sets out plans for green spaces in the area, affordable housing, and a design statement aiming to protect Emsworth’s unique character, and also designates a community and public service hub in the town centre.

The plan will be the subject of a local referendum to be held in Emsworth on July 8, when voters will be asked: “Do you want Havant Borough Council to use the neighbourhood plan for Emsworth to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”.

Representatives from a number of Emsworth associations are urging residents to vote ‘yes’.

This plan has support from the Emsworth Residents Association (ERA), the Emsworth Business Association (EBA), the Emsworth Community Association (ECA), the Emsworth Community Land Trust (ECLT) and Emsworth ward councillors.

Theo Schofield, chair of the ERA, said: ‘The ERA has supported the development of the Emsworth Neighbourhood Plan from the beginning because as the town develops and grows, we want to preserve our community and keep Emsworth special.

‘All the ideas for projects it contains came from local people and will make Emsworth even better – so now let us make them happen.

‘We hope that everyone will vote for the plan. It is your plan. Vote for it!’

Dwynwen Stepien, chair of ECLT, said: ‘Emsworth Community Land Trust believes the Neighbourhood Plan will help us to access grants and support so that we deliver more affordable homes that meet the needs of those who work or live in Emsworth.’

Emsworth councillor Lulu Bowerman, chair of the EBA, said: ‘It is really important for businesses in Emsworth to be able to attract and retain visitors, employees and investors.

‘The Neighbourhood Plan will help with this by preserving and developing its character and beauty’.

The plan also includes new proposals to improve traffic flow and conditions for pedestrians and cyclists throughout the town and, in particular, along the A259, high street and town centre.

To read the plan, visit havant.gov.uk/emsworth-neighbourhood-planning.

