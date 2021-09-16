Enso Energy, which is proposing the development, says that the 87 hectare solar farm would produce renewable electricity for distribution to the National Grid.

It would also have other environmental benefits, and could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also making carbon dioxide savings when compared to generation of electricity by non-renewable sources.

The energy developer plans to develop the solar farm along with a battery storage facility on land north and east of Denmead Farm, Edneys Lane.

The concept scheme design which will be shown on the exhibition display boards

This storage would allow energy to be stored on site at times when grid-demand is lower and exported at times of higher demand to ensure no energy is lost, helping balance the National Grid.

A public consultation event will take place on Thursday at Lovedean Village Hall.

Enso Energy would like local resident’s views on the development proposals at this early stage and invites local residents to see the developer’s plans, learn more about the proposal, and talk to the project team.

Ian Harding, director at the energy developer, said: ‘At Enso Energy, we believe it is crucial that local communities are able to see and shape planning applications that may have an impact on them.

‘That’s why we are inviting the local community to have their say at our public consultation event.

‘We’ve got to change the way we make energy in the UK.

‘Our proposals are in line with Winchester City Council and East Hampshire District Council’s declarations of a climate emergency, as well as the local and national climate change targets that are enshrined in law.’

As a temporary development, the solar farm would have a 40-year life span, after which equipment would be removed and recycled.

Enso Energy promises that a scheme of landscape and ecological improvements will be prepared to support the application, ensuring the project provides a biodiversity net gain.

Access to the site will be using existing access Broadway Lane, Anmore Lane, Edneys Lane and Old Mill Lane, with construction expected to take seven months.

Visit ensoenergy.co.uk/enso-projects/denmead-solar-farm for more information.

