Environmental activist nominated in the outstanding individuals’ section of the 2023 National Lottery Awards

Chris Harvey has been nominated for a National Lottery Award

Chichester Harbour volunteer Chris Harvey has been shortlisted in the Environment category as a result of his incredible work in the local community.

For 14 years, Chris has been working tirelessly to keep Chichester Harbour a valuable community asset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a trustee of Friends of Chichester Harbour and volunteer ranger, he organises activities for other volunteers as they work to clear paths, plant hedgerows and rebuild a habitat fit for wildlife.

Friends of Chichester Harbour recently received a grant of £9,900 from The National Lottery Community Fund and are working with like-minded community bodies to care for native animals like terns, voles and seals to conserve and protect an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Chris, who also works as a volunteer skipper on the harbour’s 125-year-old oyster boat run by the Friends, said: “I’m very flattered to have been nominated.

"It’s the harbour that’s the key thing here.

"It’s a lovely group of people to work with, and we’ve got a common goal that drives us all - to make sure the harbour stays the fantastic place it is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Lottery Awards are the annual celebration of the ordinary individuals and organisations who do extraordinary things with the help of National Lottery funding.

This year, 3,780 people and projects were nominated. Winners will be revealed in the autumn and will receive a £5,000 cash prize for their organisation and a National Lottery Awards trophy.

Jonathan Tuchner, from The National Lottery, said: “These awards honour those who have stepped up and have gone the extra mile to make a difference in theircommunities, especially during these challenging times.

“Thanks to National Lottery players and the £30 million raised each week for good causes, thousands of individuals and projects throughout the UK have been making an incredible difference in their areas.

"This is our chance to highlight and celebrate the exceptional work of these selfless local heroes.”