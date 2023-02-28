Fairtrade Fortnight campaigners warn of climate change impact on bananas, cocoa and coffee

Coffee can’t grow if it’s too warm; banana plantations have been devastated by hurricanes and cocoa crops are poor and affected by disease.

This is bad news for us but disastrous for the farmers who grow these products, especially as they usually rely on only one crop.

Fairtrade Fortnight, which started on Monday, aims to show how buying goods with the Fairtrade mark will make a difference to many farmers hit by these problems.

Fairtrade logo

Sue James from the Portsmouth Fairtrade Group says: ‘The Fairtrade Mark means that farmers are paid above the world market price but they also get money for their community and can decide how to use it. There are lots of wells, schools and health centres which have been built with Fairtrade premiums but the money can also be used to help farmers grow plants which survive better if temperatures rise or rainfall reduces. They can be helped to plant a wider range as well so that if one crop fails, they are not left destitute.’

Portsmouth Fairtrade campaigners are keen to get this message out and there will be a range of talks and services over the fortnight plus a Banana Week at the City Museum and Art Gallery and films on the Big Screen in Guildhall Square.

Keep an eye out for the products with the Fairtrade mark in your local supermarket.