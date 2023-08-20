People in the village of Sintet, The Gambia, who have been helped by Fareham-based tour operator The Gambia Experience through a tree planting project

The company, which arranges holidays and flights to the popular winter sun destination, has announced its partnership with conservation organisation CAPED Gambia (Community Action Platform on Environment and Development) to support the planting of more than 7,000 highly endangered indigenous fruit and nut tree species in the rural village of Sintet.

The project intends to make a substantial impact on the environment, food security, and entrepreneurship among the region's vulnerable rural communities.

The Gambia Experience has a longstanding partnership with CAPED Gambia and has previously provided funding to support mangrove restoration over 15 hectares of degraded wetland within the villages of Kalimu and Soma.

Momodou Bah, CEO and founder of CAPED Gambia, said: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to The Gambia Experience for our ongoing and fruitful partnership on behalf of CAPED and our communities."

Karen Durham, product manager at The Gambia Experience head office based at Solent Business Park, added: "Our successful partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to conservation and giving back to the Gambian community, and we are delighted to support this project."