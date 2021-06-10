Meetings between Kier Group and Portsmouth City Council saw concerns put to the construction company over a planned diversion.

The council challenged the company about its plans for a significant diversion around Highways England’s repair works to the wall at Farlington Marshes.

Concerns have been voiced about the safety of people cycling along the diversion and the length of the route on busy roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farlington Marshes. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Farlington marshes cycle route is both a commuter and leisure cycle route, with families often using this cycle path due to being away from traffic.

The council says that the diversion route would put cyclists at unnecessary risk.

Kier Group was also challenged on its approach to working within a Site of Scientific Interest to ensure the environment is also protected and properly considered during construction work.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘Four months of hard work by the council to challenge Kier’s approach to the work at Farlington Marshes has been successful, and finally Kier has agreed to halt the project as we requested.

‘As a result of our lobbying they will be carrying out a detailed risk assessment and safety audit of the diversion while also ensuring all environmental aspects of the project are properly considered.

‘We understand work is needed on the wall by Farlington Marshes however, it must be carried out in a safer way and with due consideration to the environment.’

The council says it will continue to lobby Kier to ensure a safe cycle diversion is in place and the environment is protected before work commences.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron