Fears grow about mass fish deaths in algae-covered Stoke Lake in Gosport

At Gosport Borough Council’s full council meeting, Cllr Alan Scard asked the leader to update members on Stoke Lake ‘which is covered in algae at the moment’.

He added that the sluice gates under the Jackie Spencer bridge not being in working order ‘means that flushing the lake cannot be achieved’.

The algae at Stoke Lake Picture: Steve Hammond

Cllr Peter Chegwyn, the leader of the council said the council has ‘inherited’ the issue due to a ‘lack of maintenance of the sluice gate’.

He said: ‘Enquiries are being received regarding the condition of the water at Stoke Lake and of the potential of fish dying en masse due to the lack of oxygen in the water.

‘Clearly, this is of significant concern, it’s happened before, and the problem was dealt with but there’s a real risk it could happen again.

‘Environmental health officers were provided with advice on a potential water monitoring scheme while we seek clarification on the council’s area of responsibility.

Stoke Lake Picture: Steve Hammond

‘Streetscene officers have been asked to research and collect the maintenance history, going back several years, and any information the council holds so we can prepare a condition survey.

‘We all know there’s a problem there, it’s not a new problem it’s gone back several years, and the sluice gates haven’t been properly maintained. The water quality problems could lead to mass fish deaths that would be extremely regrettable.’

The leader added that repair cost estimates ‘could be considerable’ and that any proposal would have to be ‘developed in consultation and the environment agency with appropriate funding identified’.

Cllr Chegwyn continued to read out a statement on behalf of Coastal Partners, who maintain flood and sea defences across the Solent region.

Stoke Lake Picture: Steve Hammond

They described the sluice gates are ‘inoperable’.