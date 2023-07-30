Cllr Dave Ashmore with one of the new HANTSAR collection banks

At the HANTSAR banks, residents can bring: clothes and shoes; home furnishings including bed linen, tablecloths, towels, and curtains; hats, gloves, scarves, shoes, bags, and belts.

The main thing to remember is to only include items which can be re-worn and re-used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new banks sites will be located at: Lock View, in Port Solent by the substation; Lake Road, in Charles Dickens by the Fratton Road bus stop opposite Madani Academy; Havant Road, in Farlington in front of Tesco Express; Corner of Boulton Road/Lawrence Road in Southsea.

These sites will be in addition to the Salvation Army banks already in place around the city.

PCC believe collecting these items for reuse will help to reduce the impact on the environment as manufacturing new textiles increases water pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, the council's Cabinet Member for Environmental Services, explained: "Recycling and reusing fabrics and buying pre-loved fabric and clothing is one of the best ways we can reduce our consumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know that recycling is very important to the residents in Portsmouth, and I am glad to see we are making this easier.

“These new textile banks will provide residents with more opportunities to recycle their unused furnishings and clothing items.

"It will hopefully also encourage us all to shop in a more sustainable way for items we need rather than just want.”

HANTSAR is a voluntary organisation which works alongside the police in search for vulnerable missing persons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad