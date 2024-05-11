Going Green: Scotland leading the way with green energy

Offshore wind farm

Despite the recent headlines about their political parties not having the best time of it, Scotland is leading the charge when it comes to the march towards green energy.

Seagreen is Scotland’s largest wind farm, as well as the world’s deepest. The wind turbines are located offshore and attached to the seabed, which is a staggering 58 metres below the sea. This is an incredible achievement of human engineering and a clear win for Scotland in terms of investment in green energy and creating skilled jobs in new industries. This is particularly important as the North sea oil and gas reserves run out.

While Seagreen is a fixed bottom windfarm – meaning it’s attached to the bottom of the ocean, Green Volt is a proposed new windfarm that will be floating on the sea

The project will be in Peterhead in Aberdeenshire and it’ll consist of a massive 35 wind turbines which will generate 560MW of renewable energy and yield over £3 billion in investment.

While 35 might not sound like a huge number of turbines, in the context of floating wind farms, it really is. The next biggest floating offshore wind farm is in Norway and has just 11 wind turbines.

Nicol Stephen, the chief executive of Flotation Energy, said: "This multibillion-pound development can now move forward confidently, creating hundreds of local jobs and proving the UK and Scottish supply chain is ready to deliver commercial scale floating projects."

Floating wind farms are amazing new technology because they can be deployed where the sea bed is too deep to attach turbines, which will open up a lot more locations to enjoy the benefits of green electricity. As they don’t need to be anchored onto the sea bed they’re a great option for loads of other potential sites both around UK shores and across the world too.

