Gosport Borough Council step up vision of providing more sustainable methods of transport

Gosport Borough Council has stepped up its vision of providing more sustainable methods of transport for local residents to improve their carbon footprints.
By Simon Carter
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:28 BST- 2 min read
The Pebble Beach car park unveiling was attended by council leader Peter Chegwyn (far right), Gosport Mayor and Mayoress Martin (centre) and Suzanne Pepper and CEO of Believ, Perran Moon, far leftThe Pebble Beach car park unveiling was attended by council leader Peter Chegwyn (far right), Gosport Mayor and Mayoress Martin (centre) and Suzanne Pepper and CEO of Believ, Perran Moon, far left
The Pebble Beach car park unveiling was attended by council leader Peter Chegwyn (far right), Gosport Mayor and Mayoress Martin (centre) and Suzanne Pepper and CEO of Believ, Perran Moon, far left

The authority has partnered with Believ, the UK’s fastest growing electric vehicle charge point operator, in a bid to mitigate climate change, improve air quality and lower emissions across the Borough.

A mixture of fast and rapid charge points are being installed across seven council-owned car parks.

The first two are already operational within Pebble Beach car park, serving customers visiting the Gosport Splash Park, Stokes Bay sailing club, and other similar attractions including the Pebbles Fish and Wine Bar and mini golf.

Leader of the Council, Cllr Peter Chegwyn, believes the deployment programme supports the council’s mission to shape a more sustainable, healthier and cleaner Borough.

“We want to encourage our residents to make environmentally friendly choices and reduce possible pollution and do so in a sustainable manner," he said.

"Through providing publicly accessible EV infrastructure, we will promote sustainable lifestyles for residents and visitors alike.

“Local economies should benefit in equal measure, with tourist attractions and local businesses benefitting from new audiences seeking to experience all that Gosport has to offer and being able to do so with their EV on charge!”

Believ is a specialist in delivering all speeds of charge point infrastructure at zero cost to local councils, working in collaboration with partners, communities and the customers they serve.

The company will own, operate and maintain the charge points, which will be delivered via its strategic delivery partner Virgin Media O2.

Perran Moon, interim CEO of Believ, is delighted to support Gosport Borough Council’s mission to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"We’re proud to contribute to Gosport’s plans for cleaner air and a reduction in carbon emissions by providing an accessible, sustainable EV charging network for all, with a variety of charging speeds and at no cost to the taxpayer or council,” he said.

The other six car parks that will be included in Believ’s charge point deployment programme are: Marine Parade Car Park, Beach Road Car Park, No.2 Battery East Car Park, Green Lane Hardway Car Park, Walpole Car Park and No.2 Battery West Car Park.

