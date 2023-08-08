News you can trust since 1877
Havant council’s hands ‘effectively tied’ regarding sea wall improvements

Havant Borough Council’s commitment to saving the sea wall between Langstone Mill and Wade Lane remains at odds with national policy.
By Simon Carter
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:03 BST- 2 min read
Havant Borough Council are constrained in addressing Mill Pond and sea wall concerns

That is the authority’s conclusion following in-depth dialogues with organisations including Natural England, Chichester Harbour Conservancy and the Environment Agency.

As a result, that severely limits the options available to maintain the structure and protect the popular Mill Pond.

The sea wall provides easy access to the shoreline and the Solent Way, and is popular with ramblers, dog walkers and families alike.

The Mill Pond’s value is recognised at county level with a Site of Importance for Nature Conservation (SINC) listing; however, the international (Ramsar) and national – such as Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) – designations for Chichester Harbour take precedence.

A review of Chichester Harbour by Natural England has shown local extensive coastal defences are directly impacting on the extent of local saltmarsh and mudflat habitat.

Any remedial works are seen as setting a dangerous precedent for other hard defences throughout the harbour.

Recognising the considerable value of the sea wall and Mill Pond – practically, physically and mentally – the council will work with these organisations and other partners such as Hampshire County Council to secure the best possible outcome.

Councillor Alex Rennie, the leader of Havant Borough Council, said: “Whilst we are constrained by national agencies in our ability to protect the sea wall, nevertheless we have been exploring every option to address residents’ concerns about the sea wall and the Mill Pond.

"Our hands are effectively tied by frameworks dictated to us from a national level.

"Because we are in disagreement with key stakeholders doesn’t mean we will not continue to work with them to the best of our abilities to secure the best possible outcomes for the harbour and our residents.”

Councillor Liz Fairhurst, Cabinet Lead for Coastal at HBC, added: “We recognise the value of the sea wall and Mill Pond to residents and visitors alike who enjoy our coastline.

"We also appreciate the wider picture and the demands placed upon Chichester Harbour as a whole.

"I sincerely hope that through engaging with relevant national and local partners, we can come to a resolution that benefits all parties.”

