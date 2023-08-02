Fencing is in place around the site, to keep the public safe ahead of the main construction works by Portsmouth Water starting in Spring 2024. The Bridleway running east to west across the reservoir site is also due to close no earlier than Monday, August 14 and a proposed alternative route will, pending agreement with Forestry England, run north of the reservoir site, through Havant Thicket woodland. This route will be an agreed ‘alternative route’ to the closed existing bridleway but will not be a designated bridleway itself.

Many areas of the reservoir site will remain open to visitors throughout, with Portsmouth Water keen to retain public access as far as possible during construction including Memory Park woodland, which is next to Swanmore Road, Havant, as well as Gipsies Plain, on the eastern side of the site.

The route of the new Northern Access Route for the reservoir, which follows the path of an existing Portsmouth Water (formerly Forestry England) track through Havant Thicket woodland, has closed to the public. The arrangement has been well publicised via signs on site and was planned in liaison with Forestry England, which looks after the woodland.

The ongoing work to create the new reservoir

Ruari Maybank, Portsmouth Water’s Havant Thicket Reservoir project director, said: “Our number one priority is safety which is why we have made changes to public access arrangements on site. We’re very grateful to our local communities for everyone’s patience and understanding as we implement these changes. We remain committed to maintaining safe access for visitors as far as possible during construction. That’s why Memory Park woodland and Gipsies Plain on the reservoir site will stay open.”

Once finished, Havant Thicket Reservoir will secure future water supplies and help protect rare and sensitive chalk streams in Hampshire, by enabling less water to be taken from them.