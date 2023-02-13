Havant Thicket Reservoir plans - what are the plans? How can I give my views?

This is what Havant Thicket Reservoir could look like

What is planned?

The Havant Thicket Reservoir will be an 8.7bn litre winter storage reservoir which stretches 160 hectares across Leigh Park in Havant to Rowlands Castle in East Hampshire.

The scheme was proposed by Portsmouth Water and Southern Water to safeguard water resources in the south east. In the winter, during periods of high rainfall, there is normally a surplus of water in the springs which goes over and above what Portsmouth Water is capable of supplying.

The surplus normally flows out to sea, but with the reservoir it could be stored, making water sources more resilient in the future. The project aims to protect internationally rare rivers elsewhere in Hampshire such as the Test and Itchen by reducing the amount of water that’s taken from them.

The development also includes the construction of a visitor centre/cafe with storage areas and welfare facilities to the northwest of the reservoir. People will be able to get into the site from two routes, both leading to the visitor car park of 193 parking spaces.

Who is against it?

Originally, residents opposed the scheme due to the widespread felling of ancient woodland trees.

However, the project attracted greater criticism when Southern Water proposed to use water recycling as a supplementary source to fill the reservoir. The water recycling proposal would send wastewater from Budds Farm Wastewater Treatment Works to another centre for further treatment before being pumped back into the reservoir.

Southern Water says it would speed up the natural process of water treatment ‘instead of returning treated water to the environment’. Residents, politicians and community organisations have spoken out against the scheme including the leader of Havant Borough Council.

How can I get involved?

Both water companies have released public consultations, giving local residents and organisations a chance to have their say. Portsmouth Water’s consultation on its draft water management plan ends on February 20.

The plan is on securing healthy, reliable drinking water for customers in Hampshire and West Sussex over the next 50 years. You can read the draft plan and submit your feedback here by February 20.

Southern Water’s consultation on its draft water management plan also expires on February 20.

