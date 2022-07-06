The call comes after the MP held a water summit on Friday, July 1 for local people to quiz the utility and other experts about water usage and sewage

The event at Denmead Memorial Hall, saw an audience of 65 hear from and question a panel comprising Portsmouth Water chief executive Bob Taylor, Keith Herbert from Southern Water, Environment Agency regional manager Dawn Theaker and Nick Walton from the campaign for the Protection of Rural England.

After the event, Southern Water launched the six-week consultation on its Hampshire Water Transfer and Water Recycling project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The water summit took place on July 1. (l-r) Bob Taylor, Flick Drummond, Nick Walton, Dawn Theaker, and Keith Herbert at the summit.

A key component is the plan to top up Havant Thicket Reservoir with recycled water.

Doing so will take less water from the sensitive Test and Itchen chalk stream rivers during a drought and protect the ecologically sensitive habitats.

Ms Drummond said: ‘Water supply and cleanliness of water in rivers and the sea are big issues for my constituents and I thank them for coming to the summit.

‘There has been some misinformation that Southern Water wanted to put sewage into the reservoir, but this is simply not true.

‘The water will be treated to a high standard.

‘However, it is important local people take part in the consultation to give their view.’