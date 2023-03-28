News you can trust since 1877
Plastic pollution: Portsmouth scientists discover microplastics in UK waters 100 times higher six years ago

Plastic pollution in the country’s coastline waters has grown exponentially, according to a new study.

By Freddie Webb
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:31 BST

Scientists from the University of Portsmouth have discovered that microplastic levels in UK seas has grown by 100 times compared to six years ago. Samples for the research were gathered by three rowing teams taking part in the 2,000-mile GB Row Challenge to circumnavigate the country last summer.

The data was compared to the statistics collected by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) in 2017. Academics say the increase is mainly because smaller size particles have been captured in the steel filters used for the new study providing a more accurate picture of the levels of pollution.

Scientists have discovered that microplastic levels in UK waters are 100 times higher than six years ago. Picture: Habibur Rahman
The research also found evidence of increased microplastics pollution in rivers with four times as much found in the Thames, although this could be affected by sampling methods. Dr Fay Couceiro, of the university’s School of Civil Engineering and Surveying, said: “Ocean pollution is one of the biggest challenges of our generation.

‘The data collected by GB Row Challenge will greatly enhance our understanding of conditions in the seas around the UK. The equipment used to collect data during the event has enabled us to capture much smaller particles – so we have been able to get a more accurate picture of where and how concentrated microplastics are.

‘Over time it will significantly improve our understanding of the challenging problem of microplastics in our water.’ Dr Couceiro added that species which eat large numbers of microplastics can suffer from reduced growth, aberrant development and cell toxicity. She said it is ‘essential’ to monitor plastic levels.

