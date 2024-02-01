Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee unanimously approved plans to secure a 1.25km stretch of land along Portsbridge Creek between the Portsbridge roundabout at Hilsea and the railway bridge to the east on the Portsea Island coastline next to Foxes Forest.

North Portsea Island has more than 4,200 residential and 490 commercial properties, two access roads, a railway route, historical landfill sites, and 89 electrical substations at risk of flooding. Councillor John Smith described the project as a “great scheme” but mentioned the “final gap” of coastline not secured by sea defences in Tipner. He added that the defences will benefit the area “for lots of reasons not least for keeping the sea out but for enhancing the area as well.” Councillor Peter Candlish added: “It looks a good scheme and something we need to get on with.

“We talk about wanting to move Portsmouth forward, we’ve been doing all the work in the south of the city. This is something that will not only make the city safer but improve the amenity and use of the area. There will be some disruption as it’s done but long term it is the right thing to do.”

The sea defences will protect the north of the city - and encourage more people to walk and cycle

The defences have an embankment-based design using two different types of “rock and earth revetment/embankment”. These embankments are proposed to help form an improved coastal path which “will make it easier to walk and cycle and encourage more active travel and less reliance on car use”.