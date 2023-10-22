Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan hails ‘brilliant initiative’ that ‘makes life easier for ordinary working people’

Stephen Morgan signs the Restart Project’s ‘Repair and Reuse Declaration’

The Declaration to reduce electronic waste and promote community initiatives to support repair and refurbishment of preloved items.

The Restart Project was born in 2013 in response to the UK’s growing electronic and plastic waste problem, with the UK on track to be the highest producer of electronic waste per capita in the world.

The project aims to promote community repair initiatives, to ensure repair and reuse services are accessible with the interest of creating a less wasteful economy.

Portsmouth has its own Repair Café run by volunteers, who work to give products a second life through repairing faulty items and providing locals with an alternative option to spending money on a new model.

Portsmouth South MP Morgan will be visiting the Repair Café this week to learn more about the service and how he can support greater accessibility for repair and reuse initiatives.

He said: “I am delighted to show my support to the Restart Project, a brilliant initiative that shows that we can become sustainable while making life easier for ordinary working people.

“Repair and reuse services have the potential to become a fundamental part of our local economy as we look to move towards net zero, reduce living costs and promote green skilled jobs in Portsmouth.

“That’s why I’m signing the Repair and Reuse Declaration, to show my commitment to promoting a less wasteful economy.”

Co-Director of the Repair Project, Clare Seek, said: “Most people don’t like throwing away usable things, especially when struggling with the cost of living crisis, but it can be really hard to give products a second life through repair and reuse.

“Government policies can stem the tide of throwaway products through making repair easier, cheaper and more accessible, and making reuse a priority over recycling.

“That’s why we’re endorsing the new Repair & Reuse Declaration and hoping that Government make some truly impactful change.”