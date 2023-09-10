News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth weather: Thundery showers and lightning forecast for Hampshire city by Met Office as heatwave comes to an end

Thundery showers and lightning are set to descend on the city this afternoon as a record-breaking heatwave eases.
By Joe Buncle
Published 10th Sep 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Rain has already begun to fall in Portsmouth today (September 10), which will come as a welcome change for some after scorching September temperatures this week.

While the Yellow Weather warning in place for parts of the country does not cover Hampshire, the Met Office has forecast thunder and rainfall for Portsmouth and surrounding areas between midday and 2.00pm. Residents can expect “Thunder changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.”

Temperatures are set to steadily decrease next week, dropping as low as 14°C next Tuesday. For parts of the country, yesterday (Saturday 9) was officially the hottest day of the year.

