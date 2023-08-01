Portsmouth weather: Winds of up to 60mph expected to batter Hampshire this Wednesday as Met Office issues warning
A yellow wind warning has been issued for across England’s South coast on Wednesday, August 3, with wind speeds predicted to widely reach 45-50 mph – and exceed 55-60 mph in parts.
A statement from the Met Office said: “Unseasonably windy conditions, accompanied by showers or longer spells of rain, will affect southern England and Wales during Wednesday. The highest winds will affect the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall from early morning, spreading into other English Channel coastal areas during the morning with gusts expected to widely reach 45-50 mph and perhaps in excess of 55-60 mph in the most exposed spots in the far south and southwest of England. Later in the afternoon winds will start to slowly ease.”
It is likely that travel by road, rail, air and ferry could be disrupted. Other risks include short term power cuts and damage to trees, tents and marquees.