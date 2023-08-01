A statement from the Met Office said: “Unseasonably windy conditions, accompanied by showers or longer spells of rain, will affect southern England and Wales during Wednesday. The highest winds will affect the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall from early morning, spreading into other English Channel coastal areas during the morning with gusts expected to widely reach 45-50 mph and perhaps in excess of 55-60 mph in the most exposed spots in the far south and southwest of England. Later in the afternoon winds will start to slowly ease.”