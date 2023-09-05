52,584 low-emission vehicles were registered in Portsmouth as of March 2023 – up from 6,360 in 2018

But the RAC said the high up-front cost of electric vehicles – the most popular low-emission vehicles – was still putting many people off buying them, despite their lower running costs.

New figures from the DVLA show 52,584 low-emission vehicles were registered in Portsmouth as of March 2023 – up from 38,940 the year before, and 6,360 in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Put another way, that’s an increase of 46,224 vehicles in five years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, there were 137,937 vehicles registered as of March this year, meaning 38% of them were officially classified as low-emission.

The figures are not an exact representation of vehicle usage, as many vehicles, including those in commercial use, may not be regularly used in the same place they are registered.

Designed to emit less than 75g of carbon dioxide from the tailpipe for every kilometre travelled, they include battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the UK, 114,000 plug-in electric vehicles and 76,000 battery electric vehicles were registered for the first time between January and March, rises of 13% and 19% respectively on the previous year.

It meant by the end of March 2023, the number of electric battery vehicles had increased by 58% in the last year to 770,000, while there were also more than 1.2 million licensed plug-in vehicles, an increase of 45%.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “While the rise in demand for electric cars has been nothing short of meteoric, we’re concerned that the relatively high up-front cost of many vehicles continues to put many people off choosing them."

He added: "For this reason, we’d like to see the Government do more to sustain new electric car sales, specifically by reintroducing a form of the previous plug-in car grant aimed solely at cheaper electric models to tempt people away from petrol and diesel models.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For those who regularly make longer trips or who will never be able to charge an electric car up cheaply at home, a cut to the VAT rate at public chargers from 20% to match the 5% levied on domestic would also make going electric an easier choice.”

The figures have been released shortly after London's high-profile ultra low emissions zone expanded to cover all the capital’s boroughs. Anyone driving a non-compliant car, van or motorbike within the zone will have to pay £12.50 a day.

They also come as new data reveals vehicle emissions-based schemes have generated more than £418 million in fees and penalty charges in England since March 2001.

Figures obtained by car manufacturer Peugeot via Freedom of Information requests show London's ULEZ accounted for £320 million of this, with the remainder split between schemes in Portsmouth, Birmingham, Bath and Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham’s clean air zone pulled in more than £79 million in charges and fines between June 2021 and April 2023, with Bath’s zone attracting nearly £10 million from March 2021 to May 2023.

Bradford’s CAZ accumulated £7 million between September 2022 and June 2023, whereas Portsmouth’s scheme generated almost £1 million between December 2021 and May 2023.

The Transport Act 2000 requires local authorities in England to reinvest any earnings from clean air zones into the “delivery of local transport policies”.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said the Government and industry had supported the installation of over 45,000 public charging devices, and stressed plug-in grants would continue for taxis, motorcycles, vans and trucks for at least another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “We’ve already put more than £2 billion into helping the transition to electric vehicles, and are investing over £381 million to help deliver local charging infrastructure so people around the country can switch.